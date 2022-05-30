(Video) When Sidhu Moose Wala opened his heart in front of Sonam Bajwa on TV-watch

Unidentified attackers shot and killed Sidhu Moose Wala on May 29, 2022. Sidhu was accused of using his music to promote gun culture but later talked about them in Sonam Bajwa's TV show

The tragic demise of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala has shocked the nation. Everyone was left saddened and bereft by the abrupt death of the 28-year-old musician. On social media, several celebrities, including Kapil Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Mika Singh, Ranveer Singh, Karan Kundra, Vicky Kaushal, and others, expressed their condolences for the singer's demise.



Unidentified gunmen shot and killed Sidhu Moose Wala on Sunday in Jawaharke village, Mansa district, after the Punjab Police removed his security. More than 30 shots were fired at Sidhu's car according to reports.



According to police, Sidhu Moose Wala had more than eight bullet wounds and was sent to the Mansa municipal hospital, where medics pronounced him dead. According to reports, six persons have been arrested in connection with the murder.



Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu nicknamed Sidhu Moose Wala, who was born on June 17, 1993, was renowned for hit songs such as 'Legend,' 'Devil,' 'Just listen,' 'Jatt da Muqabala,' and 'Hathyar,' among others. He was from the Moose Wala village in Punjab's Mansa district.



Sidhu has built a reputation as a bad boy over the years, courting controversy for his supposedly violent and controversial lyrics and his proclivity for firing firearms both on and off the screen. In 2020, he was embroiled in some of his most vexing debates.



Sidhu was seen talking about the controversy around him on a Punjabi TV show presented by Sonam Bajwa a few years back. "90 percent of disputes around me are not real," Sidhu says on 'Dil Diyan Gallan.' "I've been painted as a really horrible guy," he said. And I'm not even a part of the squabbles. (Watch Video)



Sidhu had said, "Most of the time, it's the folks in my immediate vicinity that record such recordings and make me appear bad in every circumstance." Sonam Bajwa and Sidhu Moosewala collaborated on the song "Jatti Jeone Morh Wargi" for the film "Adab Muttiyaran" in 2019. Fans of Sonam and Sidhu adore their jodi and can't wait to see them together. (Watch Video)