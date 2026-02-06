When Ram Charan Revealed How Personal Rumours Affected Him During His Debut
Ram Charan reflects on facing early career rumours during his debut film Chirutha and reveals how his father Chiranjeevi’s unwavering support helped him stay focused and confident while navigating gossip and pressure in the industry.
Ram Charan's Peddi Movie
Ram Charan is now filming 'Peddi'. After a delay, it's set for a summer release. Following RRR's success and Game Changer's setback, he hopes 'Peddi' will secure his market.
Debut with Chirutha
Ram Charan made his acting debut with the hit film Chirutha, directed by Puri Jagannadh, marking a strong and promising start to his Tollywood career. Around the same time, rumours about his personal life also began making headlines.
The first blow hit hard
Gossip started about an affair between Ram Charan and heroine Neha Sharma. In an interview, he said, 'The gossip really hit me hard for the first time during 'Chirutha.''
What Chiranjeevi and Surekha did
'I knew it was all lies, but I didn't know how to react,' Ram Charan said. 'My parents supported me, telling me not to worry about the rumors. That's also when my friendship with Upasana began.'
Upasana knew the truth
'Maybe because Upasana knew the real me, I never had to explain the rumors to her,' Ram Charan shared. As for Neha Sharma, she wasn't seen much in Tollywood after 'Chirutha'.
