When Kavya Madhavan called Dileep 'uncle'; read some unknown facts about the star

Here are some interesting facts about the Malayalam star Dileep. Today, we found some interesting facts about Dileep that many of his fans are unaware of.

A few days ago, Kavya Madhavan and Dileep's daughter Meenakshi attended an engagement ceremony. Both Meenakshi and Kavya held hands, walked about the venue, meeting relatives and friends. Meanwhile, Dileep was not present because he was busy promoting his film Keshu Ee Veedinte Nathan.

Today, we found some interesting facts about Dileep that many of his fans are unaware of. Did you know, back in 1991 Kavya once called Dileep 'Uncle'? Yes, you heard it right, Dileep and Kavya, one of the most famous couples in Mollywood, had an exciting past.



In 1991, a film titled 'Pookkalam Varavayi' had Kavya and Dileep in lead roles. It is said that when Kavya (who was working as a child artist) first met Dileep on the first day of their shoot together, she addressed him (Dileep) as 'Uncle.'

After many years, in an old interview, Dileep said that if an actress calls him an "uncle" after acting with him, that could get awkward. It was also allegedly said that Kavya was not fond of Dileep before working with him.



Kavya and Dileep got married in a small private ceremony in a hotel in Kochi on November 25, 2016. However, the wedding grabbed headlines because of many reasons.