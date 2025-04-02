Business
The Union Cabinet has approved a 2% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA), raising it from 53% to 55%, leading to a salary increase for central government employees and pensioners.
Employees will receive arrears for January to March 2025 along with their April salary, providing a lump sum benefit in addition to the monthly increase.
The hike will benefit approximately 4.86 million employees and 6.65 million pensioners, with an estimated financial burden of ₹6,614.04 crore annually on the government.
Another DA revision is expected in October-November 2025 for the July-December period, with the Eighth Pay Commission eventually integrating DA into basic salary.
Salary Slip: Review your April 2025 salary slip to see the DA component.
Bank Statement: Check if your credited salary includes the DA hike and arrears.
Online Portals: Log into government salary portals for detailed pay breakdowns.
HR or Accounts Department: Contact HR for assistance if details are unclear.
