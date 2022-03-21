When Kamal Haasan asked Rani Mukerji to remove makeup

Rani Mukerji once revealed her experience working with Kamal Haasan in Hey Ram back in 2000; read on



Rani Mukerji, who turns 44 on Monday, March 21, recently discussed her aspirations to handpick the most fantastic screenplays in the future and how she is eager to find movies with hope and love,' such as 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.'



Rani talks about her next project, "My next project, 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway,' is a significant film to my heart." I'm hoping that the tale of this film will strike a chord with every Indian as it did with my crew and me. It's an extraordinary narrative of human perseverance that will appeal to audiences of all ages."

Way back in 2000, Rani Mukerji talked about his film 'Hey Ram' and shared her experience working with Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan at the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne in 2018.

On the first day of the Melbourne film festival, Rani spoke about the first day when she reached on the sets of Hey Ram and met veteran actor Kamal Haasan.



Kamal Haasan, who was already on the sets, told Rani to wash off her makeup, which left Rani shocked. She said that Kamal Haasan was a huge inspiration for her during the entire filmmaking.



She stated, "Hey Ram was a watershed moment. When I arrived on set, Kamal Haasan instructed me to remove my makeup. So I returned to my room, wiped my face, and walked back out. Kamal, sir, instructed me to return and wash my face. I immediately took off all of my makeup, and for the first time in a long time, I felt confident. It was common for heroines to put on a lot of cosmetics back then. But he transformed me. I believe that an artist should be able to ignore about their appearance, hair, and weight. Rather, the emphasis should be on their performance on television. That is when you begin to develop."

At the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne in 2018, Rani was presented with the Best Actress award and the Excellence in Cinema award; also she was the chief guest.