Water Bottles Sent to Hania Aamir

Amid the rising tensions, a video surfaced on social media showing a group of Indian fans sending a carton of water bottles to Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. Labeled “From India,” the package was delivered to Rawalpindi, Pakistan. While Hania enjoys a sizable fan base in India, this act wasn’t entirely a show of affection. Intended as a meme in response to the water treaty suspension, the gesture was meant to be humorous, but reactions were mixed.

Hania Aamir fans from India sending Water bottles to her 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/7U2GCmPIEF — Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) April 29, 2025

While some viewers saw it as a lighthearted jab, many criticized it as inappropriate, arguing that it made light of a deeply serious geopolitical issue.