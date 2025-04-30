- Home
- Entertainment
- Hania Aamir gifted water bottles by Indian fans after Indus Treaty suspension – WATCH
Hania Aamir gifted water bottles by Indian fans after Indus Treaty suspension – WATCH
Hania Aamir receives water bottles from Indian fans after Indus treaty suspension; video sparks mixed reactions online.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, relations between India and Pakistan have once again grown tense. In response to the incident, India has suspended the long-standing Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, which governs water sharing between the two countries. This political move sparked a wave of reactions across both nations—including one unexpected gesture that caught the internet’s attention.
Water Bottles Sent to Hania Aamir
Amid the rising tensions, a video surfaced on social media showing a group of Indian fans sending a carton of water bottles to Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. Labeled “From India,” the package was delivered to Rawalpindi, Pakistan. While Hania enjoys a sizable fan base in India, this act wasn’t entirely a show of affection. Intended as a meme in response to the water treaty suspension, the gesture was meant to be humorous, but reactions were mixed.
Hania Aamir fans from India sending Water bottles to her 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/7U2GCmPIEF
— Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) April 29, 2025
While some viewers saw it as a lighthearted jab, many criticized it as inappropriate, arguing that it made light of a deeply serious geopolitical issue.
Career Uncertainty Amid Political Fallout
On the professional front, Hania Aamir may be facing the fallout of the current situation. Rumors suggest that her involvement in the upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3, where she was reportedly cast opposite Diljit Dosanjh, is now under review. Sources indicate the production team might reshoot her scenes with a new actress, though no official confirmation has been made.
A Message of Humanity from Hania Aamir
Despite the controversy, Hania Aamir was one of the first from Pakistan’s entertainment industry to respond to the Pahalgam attack. In an emotional Instagram story, she expressed her grief and solidarity, stating, “Grief speaks the same language... May we choose humanity, always.”