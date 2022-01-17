(Watch) When Deepika Padukone's director forcibly kissed her at a party; here's what happened next

During the wrap-up party of Deepika Padukone's 2014 film Finding Fanny; her director Homi Adajania suddenly kissed her in public; read on

Deepika Padukone, who has just celebrated her 36th birthday on January 05, is back in Mumbai with her husband Ranveer Singh after a long vacation that started a week before New Year's Eve.



Both were seen donning white T-shirt teamed with light blue denim at the airport.



On her birthday, Deepika treated her fans with the new posters of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan featuring her, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. Deepika also a few big-budget films like Siddharth Anand’s Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan, which also stars John Abraham in the lead role.



Long back in 2014, during the wrap-up party of Deepika's film Finding Fanny. An instance that took Deepika's fans and media surprise were when Finding Fanny's director Homi Adajania forcibly kissed Deepika, which later made headlines.



Later, a report came in TOI, where it was mentioned that director Homi was drunk and lost control over his acts at the party back. It was reported that Homi wrapped his hands around Deepika and started kissing her cheeks without her consent. Media and paparazzi present at the party witnessed it that left Deepika quite embarrassed and taken aback.



But, Deepika managed the position gracefully with a smile. Deepika then maintained a distance from Homi without making things uncomfortable between them. Later, Ranveer Singh also came in but didn't witness the incident. FYI: Homi Adajania has directed Deepika's popular film Cocktail