Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her 'hair flip'; 'Spend money on good hair oil and shampoo', say netizens
Deepika Padukone's latest selfie on Instagram got trolled, as one social media user said 'Itne paise kaha rakhogi shampoo aur tel le hi sakti ho'
A few hours ago, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone posted a selfie on Instagram trying to do a hair flip but failed. Deepika, who is very active on social media, shared a no-makeup look experiment with her hair, but it did not pan out as expected.
Deepika Padukone disclosed that she tried doing the hair flip, '"Tried doing ‘that hair thing’ people do and failed miserably! #hairflip #epicfail". As soon she shared the image social media users started posting funny and nasty comments.
Many fans loved her selfie, posted fire and heart emojis, and wrote positive words. But a few took a dig on her saying, "Itne paise h kaha rkhogi shampoo aur tel to le hi skti ho." One wrote, "Bijli ka taar pakad liya tha kya mem 440 volt ka jatka."
Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and Ayushmann Khurrana liked Deepika's selfie. Some fans commented, beautiful, cute, hot and super sexy.
On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Kabir Khan's 83 with her husband Ranveer Singh, who played the role of Kapil Dev. Deepika's next is with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film will soon release on Amazon Prime Video. On Deepika's 36th birthday, she released the trailer of Gehriyaan.
Deepika also has Fighter with Hrithik Rohan and a Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in Telugu filmmaker Nag Ashwin's pan India film Project K with Prabhas. She also has Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan.