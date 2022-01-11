Ranbir Kapoor talks about his ex-girlfriend's destructive nature; was it Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif?

Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed about his ex without taking names, who used to destroy his awards



Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently dating Alia Bhatt; before that, he had relationships with Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and a few more beautiful ladies. Many named him Bollywood's 'Ladies Man' not just that Alia Bhatt's father was was very doubtful about his daughter's relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.



In fact, during one of Koffee With Karan's Q&A sessions, Mahesh had suggested 'Ladies Man' as a possible title for Ranbir's biopic. Ranbir's love life always grabs the eyeballs, all thanks to his surname and his charming personality and his rumoured romances.

Emraan Hashmi, who is also Alia Bhatt's cousin, advised Ranbir to ‘Stop playing the ladies’ man stereotype’ during Koffee With Karan. In the show, Mahesh warned that no one should think of dating his daughter Alia.“I will keep her locked”, the director said

Ranbir never shies away from talking about his personal life. He has always been open about his past affairs, romance, and even heartbreaks. During an interview back in 2017, Ranbir had exposed that one of his ex-girlfriends used to break his awards every time they fought.

Yes, you heard it right; Ranbir recalled one of his ex-girlfriends who destroyed his awards. "There has been a girlfriend of mine, every time we used to fight; she used to break an award." He also said, "I used to go, 'Arre, woh Filmfare hai, haath mat lagana.'