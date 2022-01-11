  • Facebook
    Ranbir Kapoor talks about his ex-girlfriend's destructive nature; was it Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif?

    First Published Jan 11, 2022, 5:35 PM IST
    Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed about his ex without taking names, who used to destroy his awards
     

    Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently dating Alia Bhatt; before that, he had relationships with Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and a few more beautiful ladies. Many named him Bollywood's 'Ladies Man' not just that Alia Bhatt's father was was very doubtful about his daughter's relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.
     

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    In fact, during one of Koffee With Karan's Q&A sessions, Mahesh had suggested ‘Ladies Man’ as a possible title for Ranbir’s biopic. Ranbir's love life always grabs the eyeballs, all thanks to his surname and his charming personality and his rumoured romances. Also Read: Alia Bhatt share a hot and unseen photo of boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, check out

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Emraan Hashmi, who is also Alia Bhatt's cousin, advised Ranbir to ‘Stop playing the ladies’ man stereotype’ during Koffee With Karan. In the show, Mahesh warned that no one should think of dating his daughter Alia.“I will keep her locked”, the director said

    Ranbir never shies away from talking about his personal life. He has always been open about his past affairs, romance, and even heartbreaks. During an interview back in 2017, Ranbir had exposed that one of his ex-girlfriends used to break his awards every time they fought. Also Read: Is Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's love fake? Netizens doubt their PDA; compare it with Katrina, Vicky

    Yes, you heard it right; Ranbir recalled one of his ex-girlfriends who destroyed his awards. "There has been a girlfriend of mine, every time we used to fight; she used to break an award." He also said, "I used to go, 'Arre, woh Filmfare hai, haath mat lagana.'

    Ranbir and Alia have recently enjoyed wildlife safari as they travelled to Kenya to ring in the New Year. Alia was seen posting some glimpses of their trip. She wrote, “Giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy. Stay safe… smile... Be simple and love more!!!!! Happy New Year.” In Insta, another post, she posed for Ranbir and wrote, “Casually flexing my boyfriend’s photography skills.”
     

