Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has extended an adorable birthday wish for her father-in-law, veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aishwarya shared an old picture of Big B with her daughter, Aaradhya, showing the duo posing for a cute picture. While the 'Goodbye' actor held onto the camera for a selfie, a younger Aaradhya could be seen snuggling upto her grandfather as she smiled for the picture.

Not to miss a cute little crown on the actor's head.

"Happy Birthday dearest Pa-Dadajiii. Love and God Bless Always," Aishwarya wrote in the caption.

<br>The post came as a rare update after a long time since rumours of tension between Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan made headlines last year.</p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><p>Aishwarya and her daughter attended Anant Ambani's wedding without the Bachchan family. The rest of the family, including Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Shweta, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Naveli, attended the event together, leading to speculation about their separation.</p><p>However, the rumours were later put to rest after the two were spotted together at various events.</p><p>Earlier in the day, Amitabh Bachchan received heartwarming wishes from his fans as well as celebrities from the industry. Celebrities Kajol, Vijay Varma, Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, Farhan Akhtar, Shilpa Shetty, and Kriti Sanon sent greetings on social media.</p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div><p>His granddaughter, Navya Nanda, also dedicated a post for Big B and wrote, "Happy birthday, Nana."<br><img class="img-responsive" src="https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/ANI-20251011173821.jpg" alt=""><br>On the work front, Aishwarya Rai recently walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week, captivating audiences with her stunning looks. (ANI)</p><p>(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)</p><p> </p>