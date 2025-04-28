Image Credit : Social Media

The On-Screen Chemistry That Turned Into Rumors

Salman and Aishwarya’s pairing in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was widely praised, and the duo’s on-screen romance quickly became a fan favorite. This intense connection, however, wasn’t confined to the screen. Reports soon emerged suggesting that Salman and Aishwarya were in a secret relationship, which further fueled the media frenzy.

As their professional lives intertwined, so did their personal lives, making their rumored relationship one of the most closely followed Bollywood stories of the time. While their chemistry on screen was undeniable, the stories surrounding their personal lives were even more captivating.