'It was very real....', Abhishek Bachchan OPENS up on proposing Aishwarya Rai on a balcony
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s love story is one of Bollywood’s most cherished. As they celebrate 18 years of marriage, we revisit their magical journey—from co-stars to soulmates, beginning with heartfelt proposal on a New York balcony
Abhishek Bachchan’s heartfelt proposal to Aishwarya Rai happened in a New York hotel balcony—an emotional spot where he once dreamed of marrying her. He later brought her to that same balcony to ask for her hand in marriage. The story, shared during their joint appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2009, continues to melt hearts for its sincerity and simplicity.
Before becoming a real-life couple, Abhishek and Aishwarya shared screen space in films like Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, and Umrao Jaan. However, their bond deepened during the filming of Guru in 2006. Their on-screen chemistry mirrored their blossoming off-screen romance, leading to an engagement in early 2007 and a wedding soon after.
On April 20, 2007, the Bachchan home hosted a grand South Indian-style wedding. Aishwarya looked radiant in a golden Kanjeevaram saree by Neeta Lulla, complemented by traditional jewellery, while Abhishek wore a cream sherwani. The ceremony was a blend of intimacy and grandeur, perfectly capturing their fairytale union.
In 2011, the couple embraced parenthood with the birth of their daughter, Aaradhya. Since then, they've spoken often about the joy and grounding influence family brings to their lives. As they mark 18 years of marriage, fans continue to admire their enduring love and deep family values.