Abhishek Bachchan’s heartfelt proposal to Aishwarya Rai happened in a New York hotel balcony—an emotional spot where he once dreamed of marrying her. He later brought her to that same balcony to ask for her hand in marriage. The story, shared during their joint appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2009, continues to melt hearts for its sincerity and simplicity.