Russell Brand has pleaded not guilty to rape and assault charges involving four women between 1999 and 2005. He will face trial in June 2026. Brand denies all allegations and says he welcomes the chance to defend himself.

Comedian and actor Russell Brand has pleaded not guilty to serious criminal charges during a court appearance in London. The 49-year-old is accused of rape, oral rape, indecent assault, and two other sexual assaults.

What are the charges?

One count of rape in 1999

One count of oral rape and sexual assault in July 2004

One charge of indecent assault from 2001, where he allegedly grabbed a woman and dragged her towards a toilet

One charge of assault from 2004 or 2005, where he allegedly kissed and groped a woman without her consent

Court appearance details

Brand, dressed in a dark suit and unbuttoned shirt, did not speak to reporters and looked straight ahead as he entered the courtroom. His trial is scheduled to begin on 3 June 2026.

Russell Brand’s response

After the charges were first announced in April, Brand posted a video saying he was not guilty and had never been involved in any non-consensual sexual activity.

"I'm now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I'm incredibly grateful for that," he told his followers.

About Russell Brand

Russell Brand became famous as a stand-up comedian and TV host, especially known for presenting Big Brother’s Big Mouth. He later moved to Hollywood, starring in movies like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek.