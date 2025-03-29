When Salman Khan reacted happily to Aishwarya Rai's wedding; Read on

Entertainment
From 1999 to 2002, the relationship between Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai grabbed headlines. Their breakup was also much discussed because it was controversial.
Aishwarya announced her breakup with Salman in an interview in 2002. Aishwarya also admitted that despite breaking up in March 2002, Salman was unable to accept it.
Aishwarya said in a press conference that Salman used to doubt her and linked her name to every co-star, from Shah Rukh Khan to Abhishek Bachchan.
Aishwarya had said, "Many times Salman Khan has physically assaulted me. But fortunately, no marks were left. On the other hand, I used to go to work as if nothing had happened."
In April 2007, Aishwarya Rai married Abhishek Bachchan. When her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan's reaction was sought about this, he expressed happiness.
Salman Khan, while reacting to Aishwarya's wedding in an interview with India TV, had said, "I am very happy that she married Abhishek."
Salman further said, "He (Abhishek) is a good boy from a good family. The best thing I want for her (Aishwarya) is that she remains happy in life."
Jaat to Kesari 2: 5 Most-Awaited movies releasing in April 2025
When Salman Khan spoke about Aishwarya: 'So many years have passed..'
Rashmi Desai to Urvashi Dholakia: 8 stars who faced financial crisis
Paparazzi asks about Govinda, Sunita Ahuja's response raises eyebrows