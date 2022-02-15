What was Jacqueline Fernandez doing in Dubai with '365' star Michele Morrone? Read this

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez pulls off a dangerous car sequence in Dubai with Michele Morrone



Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been in news lately for her latest party number ‘Mud Mud Ke’, topping the music charts and also her sizzling chemistry with 365 star Michele Morrone.



While the audience and especially Jacqueline’s fans couldn’t stop praising her sensuous looks in the chartbuster, the director of the music video, Mihir Gulati also heaped praises on her performance, recalling an interesting incident that took him completely by surprise.



Praising Jacqueline’s performance in ‘Mud Mud Ke’, Mihir informed his followers about how Jacqueline drove the car at 100 mph for a particular sequence while shooting the song in Dubai without any stunt double, with Michele sitting next to her.



Mihir mentioned, "@jacquelinef143 what an artist to work with… real life boss lady! Drove the car at 100mph on Dubai streets without any stunt double... super supportive and patient on sets. Thank you Jacqueline 🙏🏾🙏🏾 @desimusicfactory"

Featuring dance, drama and high-speed action, 'Mud Mud Ke', sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, is a foot-tapping club number with an interesting narrative featuring Jacqueline and Michele.