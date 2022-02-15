  • Facebook
    Is Ranbir Kapoor a gossiper? Here's what Alia Bhatt has to say

    First Published Feb 15, 2022, 12:14 PM IST
    Alia Bhatt recently talked about Ranbir Kapoor being named a gossipmonger. Alia clears the air in her latest interview

    Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is currently promoting her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She even headed to the Berlin Film Festival, where the movie will premiere. In India, the movie will be released on February 25, 2022.
     

    In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt talked about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, where the actress said that she is already married to Ranbir. Alia said, "In my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time."
     

    Alia also cleared the air about her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor being called a gossiper. Yes, we have seen in Koffee With Karan, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and many many celebs have called Ranbir a gossipmonger.
     

    But, Alia has otherwise, that Ranbir doesn’t gossip and he has a bad reputation. While talking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Alia said, “I’ve not heard Ranbir say one bad thing about anyone in my life and that’s what I love about him the most. Even if he is criticising someone, he (is careful about it). He only believes in good things, otherwise don’t say it. I think that’s amazing. He doesn’t even like gossip, because of Ranbir I have become a non-gossiper. (He says) don’t gossip about anybody. He’s got a bad reputation that he is a gossiper, he’s not a gossiper. He doesn’t gossip at all.” 
     

    A few months back, when Karan Johar came to The Kapil Sharma Show, the filmmaker had stated, “If we need to broadcast the news, we should give it to Ranbir. He’ll have it published in the papers in two days.”

    In No Filter Neha, Sonam Kapoor called Ranbir gossiper, “Ranbir Kapoor, he loves gossiping. I don’t know anybody who loves gossiping as much as he does. He is very seeda but he loves to gossip.” 
     

