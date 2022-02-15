  • Facebook
    Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated Valentine's Day; check out pictures

    First Published Feb 15, 2022, 9:42 AM IST
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated Valentine's day with this cutie after her separation from Naga Chaitanya last year.
     

    Social media pages are packed with Valentine’s day's pictures and videos from celebrity couples; some have shared love-filled messages too. A few went out for dinner dates, and others have planned a surprise at home with their love. 
     

    But, The Family Man star Samantha Ruth Prabhu had a unique way of celebrating Valentine’s day, and it will definitely leave you smiling.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram stories and shared a few pictures of what she was doing on Valentine’s day. The actor posted a photo where she was seen giving a belly rub to a street dog. 
     

    Samantha also used a sticker on her picture that reads, ‘Puppy love’. Samantha has a special and cute way to spread love on the day of love. Besides that, Samantha also received a bouquet and strawberries from her friends.

    Samantha is currently single after her split from Naga Chaitanya recently. The two actors announced their separation in October last year after four years of marriage.
     

    Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met on their movie Ye Maaya Chesave's set in 2009 and began dating in 2014 after shooting for Autonagar Surya. The couple tied the knot in 2017 in Goa.
     

