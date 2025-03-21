user
WATCH - 'Shaadi Ke baad life hai risky....', Yuzvendra Chahal's comments on marriage goes VIRAL amid divorce

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma have officially divorced after over two years of separation. Their marriage, which began in December 2020, ended with a court ruling on 20th March 2025. Amid this, Yuzi's comments on marriage goes viral

Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 21, 2025, 1:29 PM IST

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma have officially divorced, as confirmed by their lawyer, who stated that their marriage has been legally dissolved. A close associate of the couple also verified the news, mentioning that the petition had been approved.

Despite their separation, Dhanashree still retains some pictures of Yuzvendra on her social media. The couple, who frequently shared affectionate posts in the past, have now gone their separate ways. Their wedding video featured humorous and heartfelt moments, where Chahal jokingly commented on married life being risky, while Dhanashree reminisced about how their love story began with dance lessons.


Chahal and Verma, who got married in December 2020, had been living apart since June 2022. They filed for divorce in February 2025, and although Section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act generally requires a six-month waiting period, the court granted them an exemption. Given their prolonged separation and Chahal’s IPL commitments, the final hearing was expedited.

The Bandra Family Court in Mumbai granted their divorce on 20th March 2025. The Bombay High Court accelerated the process by waiving the waiting period, considering Chahal’s professional obligations. Advocate Nitin Kumar Gupta, representing Chahal, confirmed that the court had approved their joint petition, legally ending their marriage.

