Manali’s Hidden Gems: Explore the 10 most beautiful destinations to visit

Most beautiful places in Manali: Manali has many beautiful places like Hadimba Temple, Solang Valley and Rohtang Pass. Here you can experience natural beauty, adventure and peace.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 28, 2025, 5:37 PM IST

Hadimba Temple

Located in Dhungri forest, this pagoda-style temple is dedicated to Hidimba. It offers a peaceful atmosphere.

article_image2

Solang Valley

Solang Valley, famous for its stunning views, is a hotspot for adventure sports like paragliding and skiing.


article_image3

Rohtang Pass

Rohtang Pass is a high mountain pass, which shows spectacular scenes of the surrounding peaks and valleys.

article_image4

Jogini Falls

Located a short distance from Manali, this beautiful waterfall falls from a height of about 150 feet.

article_image5

Bhrigu Lake

Bhrigu Lake is situated at an altitude of 4,235 meters. Bhrigu Lake is known for its picturesque surroundings.

article_image6

Mall Road

The main shopping street in Manali, Mall Road is full of shops, cafes and restaurants. This is a very beautiful place.

article_image7

Naggar Castle

This historic palace offers a glimpse into the royal past with its beautiful architecture and stunning views.

article_image8

Manikaran

Famous for its hot springs and religious significance, Manikaran is a holy place, known for its spiritual atmosphere.

article_image9

Van Vihar National Park

A peaceful park located near Mall Road, Van Vihar offers greenery and peace along the banks of the Beas River.

article_image10

Kullu Valley

Known for its beautiful scenes and apple orchards, Kullu Valley offers breathtaking scenes of the mountains.

