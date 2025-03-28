Manali’s Hidden Gems: Explore the 10 most beautiful destinations to visit

Read Full Gallery

Most beautiful places in Manali: Manali has many beautiful places like Hadimba Temple, Solang Valley and Rohtang Pass. Here you can experience natural beauty, adventure and peace.

Hadimba Temple

Located in Dhungri forest, this pagoda-style temple is dedicated to Hidimba. It offers a peaceful atmosphere.

Solang Valley

Solang Valley, famous for its stunning views, is a hotspot for adventure sports like paragliding and skiing.

Rohtang Pass

Rohtang Pass is a high mountain pass, which shows spectacular scenes of the surrounding peaks and valleys.

Jogini Falls

Located a short distance from Manali, this beautiful waterfall falls from a height of about 150 feet.

Bhrigu Lake

Bhrigu Lake is situated at an altitude of 4,235 meters. Bhrigu Lake is known for its picturesque surroundings.

Mall Road

The main shopping street in Manali, Mall Road is full of shops, cafes and restaurants. This is a very beautiful place.

Naggar Castle

This historic palace offers a glimpse into the royal past with its beautiful architecture and stunning views.

Manikaran

Famous for its hot springs and religious significance, Manikaran is a holy place, known for its spiritual atmosphere.

Van Vihar National Park

A peaceful park located near Mall Road, Van Vihar offers greenery and peace along the banks of the Beas River.

Kullu Valley

Known for its beautiful scenes and apple orchards, Kullu Valley offers breathtaking scenes of the mountains.

