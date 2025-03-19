Tanushree Dutta Inspired Sarees for Sister in Law Wedding Style

Lifestyle
Tanushree Dutta, who made everyone crazy with the film Aashiq Deewana, also has a great saree collection. Which the Jethani of the house can wear and look very stylish.
If you want a retro look in a saree, then choose a white cotton saree like Tanushree Dutta. In which red colored flower prints are given.
If you want to adopt a royal look in a saree, then you can also choose traditional Bagh print in silk fabric. This saree will give a very elegant look to working women.
For a modern look at your brother-in-law's wedding like Tanushree Dutta, wear an Indo Western pre-draped saree. It is made in a one shoulder design.
To flaunt your figure like Tanushree Dutta, you can choose a sky blue colored chiffon saree. Wear a black colored sequence blouse with this sheer saree.
This saree of Tanushree will give you a comfortable and beautiful look. She has worn a white hand block print cotton saree in a blue base.
The elder daughter-in-law of the house will look stylish and rich when she chooses a red colored Banarasi saree like Tanushree Dutta.
Cetaphil to plum: 7 lightweight moisturizers perfect for Indian summer
7 PHOTOS: Rani Mukherjee's Luxurious Home in Mumbai
Travel India: 8 Iconic UNESCO heritage sites to visit in India in 2025
Chant These 5 Powerful Shiva Mantras Daily for Success