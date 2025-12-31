Image Credit : Getty

In the episode's most talked-about moment, Kim is shown reclining on a couch with her family, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and her son Saint, nervously awaiting the results at 5 p.m. As the hour strikes, Kim refreshes her screen, confirming what she had already suspected. "I did not make it." "It's fine, I figured that," she adds, fighting back tears as her voice cracks.

Kim Kardashian broke down in tears after learning she failed the California bar exam. pic.twitter.com/kk1B3KfxS2 — New York Post (@nypost) December 30, 2025

When Khloé wonders why she expected the outcome, Kim says she felt problems when writing the exam. She admits that her writings did not feel powerful enough, and she was aware that they may cost her.