War to Agneepath: Top 5 action movies of Hrithik Roshan and their box office collection
Hrithik Roshan's action films like Krrish, Dhoom 2, Agneepath, Bang Bang, and War created a storm at the box office. Find out how much these films earned and which one was the biggest hit
| Published : May 20 2025, 04:21 PM
Krrish
Released in 2006, the action film Krrish, starring Hrithik Roshan, was a super hit. It earned ₹72.16 crore.
Dhoom 2
Released in 2006, the action film Dhoom 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan, was a hit and earned ₹81.01 crore.
Agneepath
Released in 2012, the action thriller Agneepath, starring Hrithik Roshan, was a hit. It earned ₹115.00 crore.
Bang Bang
Released in 2014, the action film Bang Bang, featuring Hrithik Roshan, earned ₹181.03 crore and was a semi-hit.
War
Released in 2019, the action thriller War, starring Hrithik Roshan, was a blockbuster. It earned ₹318.01 crore.
