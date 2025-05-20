Hrithik Roshan vs. Jr. NTR: Net worth, hit movies, War 2 fee comparison
Telugu superstar Jr. NTR is making his Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan in 'War 2'. This article compares the two actors' film careers, net worth, and more
| Published : May 20 2025, 08:44 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Social Media
Comparing the fees of Hrithik and Jr. NTR for War 2.
Image Credit : Social Media
Jr. NTR has starred in 30 films since 2001, while Hrithik Roshan has appeared in 25 since 2000.
Image Credit : Social Media
Hrithik has delivered 12 hit films, while Jr. NTR boasts 16 hits.
Image Credit : Social Media
Hrithik's highest-grossing film is 'War' (₹475.62 crore), while Jr. NTR's is 'RRR' (₹1250 crore).
Image Credit : Social Media
Hrithik Roshan's net worth is estimated at ₹3130 crore, while Jr. NTR's is around ₹500 crore.
Image Credit : instagram
'War 2', directed by Ayan Mukerji, is set to release on August 14, 2025.
Image Credit : Social Media
Besides 'War 2', Hrithik has 'Krrish 4' and 'Fighter'. Jr. NTR has 'Devara' and an untitled project.
