Image Credit : youtube print shot/yrf

The story of War 2 lacks novelty, with some action sequences and visual effects coming off as excessive. However, both Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan deliver stellar performances that elevate the film. The interval block is particularly well-executed, and the song Salaam Anali in the first half is beautifully picturized. While the cinematography is largely impressive, some fans feel the visual effects fall short of expectations, especially given the film’s reported ₹400 crore budget. The first half has been described by some viewers as average, and the lack of emotional depth makes it seem like the film leans heavily on action alone.