Image Credit : Social Media

Net Worth & Remuneration

Kiara Advani's net worth is estimated at around ₹40 crore. Her income spans film salaries, endorsements, and investments, with standard project fees of roughly ₹3 crore and endorsement deals worth about ₹1.5 crore each.

For War 2, she reportedly commands a hefty ₹15 crore—placing her among the highest-paid actresses alongside Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

Luxury Assets & Lifestyle

Kiara Advani owns upscale properties and a fleet of luxury cars. Previously, she lived in a South Mumbai residence valued at ₹15 crore, and post-marriage relocated to a sprawling home in Bandra worth ₹70 crore.

Her car collection includes a BMW X5, Audi A8L, BMW 530d, and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Her affluent lifestyle reflects both her growing success and her position among Bollywood's elite.