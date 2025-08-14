War 2 Cast Net Worth: How Rich Are Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani?
The upcoming action-packed thriller War 2 brings together Bollywood and Tollywood powerhouses Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani. Beyond their on-screen charisma, these stars boast impressive net worths, luxury lifestyles, and staggering income
War 2 Cast Net Worth
War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji under the Yash Raj Films banner, is shaping up to be one of Indian cinema’s biggest spectacles—both visually and financially. With a staggering budget and a star-studded lineup, expectations are sky-high. Here’s how the leading actors stack up in terms of wealth, luxury, and on-screen clout.
1. Kiara Advani – Rising Star with Glamorous Assets
Net Worth & Remuneration
Kiara Advani's net worth is estimated at around ₹40 crore. Her income spans film salaries, endorsements, and investments, with standard project fees of roughly ₹3 crore and endorsement deals worth about ₹1.5 crore each.
For War 2, she reportedly commands a hefty ₹15 crore—placing her among the highest-paid actresses alongside Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.
Luxury Assets & Lifestyle
Kiara Advani owns upscale properties and a fleet of luxury cars. Previously, she lived in a South Mumbai residence valued at ₹15 crore, and post-marriage relocated to a sprawling home in Bandra worth ₹70 crore.
Her car collection includes a BMW X5, Audi A8L, BMW 530d, and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Her affluent lifestyle reflects both her growing success and her position among Bollywood's elite.
2. Jr NTR – Telugu Powerhouse and Bollywood’s New Face
Net Worth & Remuneration
Telugu superstar Jr NTR boasts an estimated net worth of ₹500 crore. His earnings come from blockbuster films, high-value brand endorsements, and diversified investments.
His acting fee reportedly ranges between ₹45–₹60 crore per project, with War 2 rumored to fetch him around ₹50 crore.
Luxury Assets & Lifestyle
Jr NTR's lifestyle embodies grandeur: he owns a mansion in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills valued at ₹25 crore, and reportedly possesses a private jet worth ₹80 crore used for both personal and promotional travel.
His automotive collection includes a Lamborghini Urus (₹3.16 crore), Range Rover Vogue, BMW 720LD, along with a luxury caravan and a Richard Mille F1 edition watch worth ₹4 crore. This blend of assets underscores his status as one of South India’s most lavishly styled stars.
3. Hrithik Roshan – Bollywood's Wealthiest Star Kid
Net Worth & Remuneration
Hrithik Roshan leads the pack with a staggering net worth of around ₹3,100 crore, positioning him among India’s wealthiest actors. His earnings stem from blockbuster films, brand endorsements, and diverse business ventures.
For major projects like Fighter, he charged ₹80–85 crore; his fee for War 2 is speculated to be in the ₹48–85 crore range.
Luxury Assets & Lifestyle
Hrithik Roshan’s asset portfolio is nothing short of opulent: a ₹100 crore sea-facing home in Juhu, and a ₹33 crore farmhouse in Lonavala. He also owns a highly successful sportswear brand, HRX, valued at ₹7,300 crore. This level of wealth and diversification is rare in the industry, reinforcing his position as arguably the richest star kid in Bollywood.