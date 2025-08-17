Image Credit : Social Media

War 2 Collection Drop

Both Hrithik Roshan-Junior NTR's 'War 2' and Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' crossed the 50 crore mark in the first two days. But as soon as the third day came, their condition worsened. Yes, despite the Krishna Janmashtami holiday, the situation is such that both these films have not even touched the 40 crore mark. If seen from a comparative point of view, the drop in the earnings of 'Coolie' is slightly less than that of 'War 2'. Whereas on the second day, there was a growth in the collection of 'War 2' and a drop in the earnings of 'Coolie'.