YRF’s spy universe faces a test after War 2’s failure. Now, with Aditya Chopra stepping in, all eyes are on Alia Bhatt’s Alpha to restore the franchise’s glory when it hits screens this December

After the massive success of Saiyaara, all eyes shifted to War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The YRF spy-universe film started strong at the box office but quickly lost steam and failed to connect with audiences. With its underwhelming performance, the focus has now moved to Alia Bhatt’s upcoming project Alpha, and the film has already found itself under scrutiny. Reports suggest that Aditya Chopra has personally stepped in to steer things back on track.

As per journalist Subhash K. Jha, the poor response to Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 has raised concerns within YRF. Adding to this is the fact that Alpha is being directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously worked on the mini-series The Railway Men. While the series was well-received, handling a high-budget spy-action film is seen as a much bigger challenge. Sources say the studio isn’t entirely confident about whether Shiv can carry the weight of such a large-scale project. To address this, Aditya Chopra is said to be overseeing key revisions in both the script and execution to ensure the film meets YRF’s standards and rebuilds faith in the spyverse. An official statement, however, hasn’t been made yet.

Fans first got a glimpse of Alpha in War 2’s post-credit scene, which featured a surprise cameo by Bobby Deol. His character was shown stamping a logo on a young girl’s hand and explaining that it symbolized “Alpha.” He went on to say that Alpha represented the first letter of the Greek alphabet and that the program stood for being the first, the fastest, and the strongest.

That short scene sparked plenty of theories online, with many guessing that the girl could be a younger version of Alia Bhatt’s character. Rumors also suggest Bobby Deol will play the main villain, who may have once trained Alia’s character before eventually becoming her nemesis. The mentor-turned-enemy twist has left fans intrigued and excited for what’s to come.

By revealing Bobby Deol’s role early, YRF has already created a darker and more layered bridge between War 2 and Alpha. The film also stars Sharvari alongside Alia and promises to push the spy universe in a fresh direction. With Aditya Chopra now more involved in shaping it, all eyes are on whether Alpha can deliver the blockbuster YRF needs. The answer will be clear this December.