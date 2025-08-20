THESE are top 6 highest grossing movies of Jr NTR; War 2 occupies 3rd position
Jr NTR's Bollywood debut, War 2, is a smash hit, becoming his third highest-grossing film worldwide. Let's take a look at his top 6 money-making movies
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Jr NTR's Nannaku Prematho
Released in 2016, Nannaku Prematho, directed by Sukumar, starred Jr NTR alongside Jagapati Babu, Rajendra Prasad, and Rakul Preet Singh. Produced by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, Bhogavalli Bapineedu, and Reliance Entertainment, the film, made on a budget of 50 crore, earned 132 crore, making it NTR's sixth highest-grossing film.
Jr NTR's Janatha Garage
Janatha Garage (2016), directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, was a hit. Starring Mohanlal, Unni Mukundan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Nithya Menen, the film earned 150 crore on a 50 crore budget.
Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa
Jai Lava Kusa (2017), an action drama written by Kona Venkat and directed by K. S. Ravindra, featured Jr NTR in a triple role. Co-starring Raashi Khanna, Nivetha Thomas, Ronit Roy, and others, the 45 crore budget film earned 175 crore.
Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava
Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018), directed by Trivikram Srinivas, starred Jr NTR, Jagapati Babu, Naveen Chandra, Eesha Rebba, and Pooja Hegde. Made on a 60 crore budget, it earned 190 crore, becoming NTR's fourth highest-grossing film.
Jr NTR in War 2
War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, is making waves at the box office. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani alongside Jr NTR, the 400 crore film has already crossed 300 crore worldwide, becoming NTR's third highest-grossing film.
Jr NTR's Devara
Devara (2024), an action thriller directed by Koratala Siva, stars Jr NTR in a double role alongside Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and others. With a budget of 300 crore, the film earned a whopping 428.39 crore.
Jr NTR's RRR
RRR (2022), directed by S.S. Rajamouli, is Jr NTR's highest-grossing film. Starring Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and others, the film, produced by DVV Danayya, earned a staggering 1387 crore on a 550 crore budget.