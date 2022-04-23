Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to lose weight? Eat these 5 low-carb 'Keto' rotis and see the result

    First Published Apr 23, 2022, 6:05 PM IST

    Masala Roti to Coconut Flour, here are five different ways to make low-carb roti for your weight loss diet. 

    Want to start a Keto diet but are not sure how? We understand how difficult it is to give up the comfort of roti-sabzi, a traditional Indian dinner. We've grown up eating roti daily, so it's difficult to imagine life without it. Our bodies are accustomed to it, and we won't be content until we have a full roti-sabzi-dal dinner. If your weight is still bugging you, don't allow it get in the way of your diet plans; swap out your ordinary roti with keto-friendly roti and you won't miss a thing.

    You might be curious as to how a keto roti is produced. We have five alternative ways to create low-carb roti for your weight-reduction plan, which may surprise you. On Your Weight Loss Diet, here are 5 low-carb keto rotis you can make
     

    Coconut Flour Roti: Coconut flour is the go-to low-carb flour for dieters, and ours is no exception. This roti goes well with practically any Indian cuisine, and the light coconut flavour just adds to the experience. Combine 100 g coconut flour and 20 g Psyllium Husk in a mixing bowl to create this roti. Knead in 1 tbsp. ghee with heated water. Allow for 15 minutes of resting time before making rotis as normal.

    Roti with Almond Flour Almond flour is low in carbohydrates and high in protein, making it an ideal keto meal. And, well, we're all aware of the numerous advantages of almonds. Combine the following ingredients in a large mixing bowl to create this roti.
    For 3 cups of almond flour,
    2 tablespoons psyllium husk.
    Add a bit of salt and mix well.
    1 tbsp oil, kneaded with water

    Masala Roti: If you're having trouble getting used to these basic keto rotis, we can help you make them more flavorful. Add red chilli powder to taste, cumin seeds, and garam masala when kneading dough with almond flour. A bundle of finely chopped coriander leaves can also be added.
     

    Naan Keto: Because it's loaded with cheese and no one we know doesn't enjoy it, this one could end up being your favourite. To produce a fluffy keto naan, cheese slices are covered with spices such as kalonji seeds, white sesame seeds(optional), and dried fenugreek seeds, then baked instead of flour.
     

    Roti from cauliflower: Yes, rotis don't necessarily have to be made using flour. Cauliflower grated works just as well. Add 1 tbsp psyllium husk to 2 cups of grated cauliflower for 2 cups. Knead gently with little salt and green chilies. Because this is a combination rather than kneaded flour, you must spread it out on a level surface and flatten it with your hands. Alternatively, you may use parchment paper and toss the roti on the tawa to cook once flattened. Also Read: Berry to Kale: 5 best-ever smoothies for weight loss in summers

    With so many delicious alternatives, we are confident that you will no longer be hesitant to follow a keto diet for weight reduction while still eating your favourite Indian dishes. Also Read: Want to ditch white sugar? Here are 5 healthy alternatives you can opt for

