Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and CM Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated the team of 'Lahari' for winning Best Odia Film at the 72nd National Film Awards. The Governor met producer Jhilik Bhattacharjee, praising the win as a proud moment.

Governor Felicitates 'Lahari' Team

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Thursday congratulated the team of the National Film Award-winning Odia film 'Lahari' for bringing national recognition to the state.

The Governor interacted with producer Jhilik Bhattacharjee and other members of the film’s team during their meeting at Lok Bhavan in Bhubaneswar and appreciated their efforts, wishing them success in their future endeavours.

Jhilik Bhattacharjee Ji, Producer of the National Film Award-winning Odia film ‘Lahari’, along with members of the film’s team, called on me at Lok Bhavan today. Congratulations to the entire team on this well-deserved national recognition. A proud moment for Odia cinema, as… pic.twitter.com/c2aoamjhn2 — Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati (@DrHariBabuK) September 24, 2026

Kambhampati also encouraged the filmmakers to continue producing meaningful and impactful films and use cinema as a medium to inspire and positively influence the younger generation. He appreciated the team’s contribution to promoting Odia cinema at the national level.

Sharing pictures from the meeting on his official X handle, the Odisha Governor wrote, "Jhilik Bhattacharjee Ji, Producer of the National Film Award-winning Odia film ‘Lahari’, along with members of the film’s team, called on me at Lok Bhavan today. Congratulations to the entire team on this well-deserved national recognition. A proud moment for Odia cinema, as ‘Lahari’ brings the richness of Odisha’s storytelling to the national stage. Wishing the team continued success in creating stories that resonate with audiences."

CM Majhi Hails 'Proud Moment' for Odisha

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also congratulated the team, describing the win as a "proud moment" for the state.

A proud moment for Odisha as ‘Lahari’ receives the National Film Award for Best Odia Film at the 72nd National Film Awards. This prestigious recognition celebrates the creative excellence of Odia cinema and the richness of Odisha’s storytelling tradition. Heartiest… pic.twitter.com/NKkdmgJJLr — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) September 23, 2026

"A proud moment for Odisha as ‘Lahari’ receives the National Film Award for Best Odia Film at the 72nd National Film Awards. This prestigious recognition celebrates the creative excellence of Odia cinema and the richness of Odisha’s storytelling tradition. Heartiest congratulations to the entire team of ‘Lahari’ on this distinguished honour. May this achievement inspire greater recognition and new possibilities for Odia cinema across the country and beyond," he wrote.

At the 72nd National Film Awards held in Gujarat's Kevadia, 'Lahari' was honoured with the prestigious National Award for Best Odia Film. (ANI)