Filmmaker Anees Bazmee paid an emotional tribute to late actor Mushtaq Khan, best known as 'Balu' from 'Welcome'. Actor Sanjay Mishra also mourned Khan, remembering him as a 'guardian' and lamenting he did not get the credit he deserved.

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee has offered an emotional tribute to actor Mushtaq Khan, who popularly featured as the fan-favourite ‘Balu’ in the 2007 hit comedy ‘Welcome’.

Remembering the late actor, Bazmee shared a picture of Mushtaq Khan and wrote, “Shocked and speechless by the passing of Mushtaq Bhai (my balu). A truly remarkable artist and a beautiful soul. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to his family and loved ones.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anees Bazmee (@aneesbazmee)

Tributes From Colleagues

Tributes have been pouring in across social media platforms, with fans fondly remembering the late Mushtaq Khan and his work. Actor Sanjay Mishra also remembered Khan as his "guardian". Speaking to ANI, the National Award-winning actor shared, "Meri life me ek time pe woh guardian ho gaye the....jab bhi mujhe zarurt padti thi main unse suggestion le leta tha...dukhad news hai... woh ek bahut ache kalakaar the par unko itna credit nhi mila (There was a time in my life when he became like a guardian to me. Whenever I needed guidance, I would seek his suggestions. It is sad news... He did not get the recognition and credit he truly deserved)."

An Unforgettable Career

Khan stepped into the world of cinema with ‘Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai’ in 1980, marking the beginning of a career that spanned over three decades. Known for his versatile performances, the actor featured in a wide range of Hindi films, including ‘Welcome’, ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ and ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’, among several others.

Khan’s comic act in ‘Welcome’, particularly the iconic “Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahut bada player hoon” dialogue scene, remains one of the most loved moments from the film. His comic timing and effortless performance made the character unforgettable for audiences. (ANI)