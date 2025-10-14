Vivek Oberoi to Abhinav Kashyap: Salman Khan 7 Most Talked About Industry Fueds
Salman Khan, a major Bollywood star, has been involved in high-profile disputes with celebrities like Abhinav Kashyap, Vivek Oberoi, Arijit Singh, Aishwarya Rai, and KRK, making headlines across the industry over the years.
Which celebs has Salman Khan clashed with?
Bollywood actor Salman Khan is a star in the industry who has clashed with many celebs. Several stars have confronted Salman, with very bad results for them. So, let's find out who they are...
Abhinav Kashyap
Film director Abhinav Kashyap recently made serious allegations against Salman Khan. He said that Salman Khan is a very rude person who often uses abusive language.
Vivek Oberoi
The dispute between actor Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan is no secret. The fight between them was because of Aishwarya Rai. Vivek revealed in a press conference that Salman Khan had abused him while drunk.
Arijit Singh
During an award show, singer Arijit Singh said something to Salman Khan that he didn't like. This escalated the matter. Salman even removed Arijit Singh from several of his films. Later, Arijit apologized to Salman via social media.
A. R. Murugadoss
After the film 'Sikandar' flopped, director A.R. Murugadoss made several allegations against Salman Khan. He said that Salman used to arrive late on the set.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
The dispute between Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan is no secret. There was a time when Salman was dating Aishwarya. However, after some time, Aishwarya made serious allegations against Salman.
Kamaal R Khan
Kamaal R Khan (KRK) said very harsh and negative things while reviewing Salman Khan's film 'Radhe'. He used very derogatory words about the film, after which Salman Khan filed a defamation suit against KRK.
Ashneer Grover
Businessman Ashneer Grover accused Salman Khan of fraud. After this, Salman called him on 'Bigg Boss 18' and exposed his lies, which led to a dispute between the two.