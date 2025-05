Sachin Tendulkar shared a touching Mother's Day message for his mother, Rajni Tendulkar, on social media. He praised her strength and prayers, calling her his anchor.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Mother's Day, India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar took to his official social media handle and wished his mother Rajni Tendulkar on Sunday.

Sachin Tendulkar took to X and wished his mother where he wrote, “Everything I am started with her prayers and her strength. My Aai has always been my anchor, just like every mother is for her child. Wishing all the incredible mothers a very Happy Mother's Day!”

With a staggering 34,357 international runs, Tendulkar is the most successful batter in cricket history. During his illustrious run in the international circuit, Tendulkar rewrote history numerous times, and many of these achievements remain unchallenged.

With technical supremacy and a natural appetite for scoring runs, Tendulkar was a class apart in the Test format. With his unwavering patience and resilience, the 'Master Blaster' has 200 Test appearances to his name, the most by any player in the format.

Only player to get to 15000 runs in Tests

By implementing his picture-perfect strokes, Tendulkar garnered 15,921 runs, 51 centuries, and 2,058 fours, the highest by any player in red-ball cricket. The Indian 'God of Cricket' is the fastest to 15,000 Test runs, having achieved the feat in 300 innings, and sits alone in the exclusive club.

With a career that spanned over 22 years and 91 days, the 52-year-old has the longest career in ODIs. With a whopping 1,894 runs and nine centuries in 1998, the Indian stalwart sits at the top of the list for most runs and hundreds in a calendar year in the format.

During his run in the 50-over format, which goes far beyond the realm of impressive, Tendulkar raised his bat to celebrate 145 half-centuries and found the fence for a four on 2,016 occasions, the highest by any player that the world of cricket has ever seen.

Tendulkar only batter in 18,000 ODI runs club

The undisputed icon was the fastest to 18,000 ODI runs, achieving the feat in 440 innings. Just as he achieved a similar milestone in Tests, Tendulkar stands alone in the exclusive club for this achievement.

While examining his era of dominance, Tendulkar holds the highest number of Player of the Match awards (76), the most runs in a career (34,357), the most fifties (264), the most nineties (28), and the most fours (4,076) across all formats.

Tendulkar's unparalleled greatness also resonates in the fact that with 20 centuries against Australia, he has the record for most tons against a team across all formats.