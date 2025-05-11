On the occasion of Mother’s Day, actor Allu Arjun took to social media to celebrate the special women in his life by sharing endearing pictures of his mother and wife, Sneha Reddy. In his heartfelt message on Instagram Stories, he extended warm wishes to mothers everywhere and expressed his appreciation for their love and strength. He conveyed his gratitude by stating that all incredible mothers deserved to be celebrated.

Veteran actor Mohanlal also joined in the celebrations by posting a nostalgic monochrome photograph from his childhood. In the picture, he is seen standing behind his mother, accompanied by a simple yet touching caption where he referred to her as "Amma" with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun continues to ride high on the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters, setting new records at the box office. The sequel, featuring Rashmika Mandanna alongside Arjun, has left fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the franchise. Recently, Allu Arjun made headlines when his response to a question about Pushpa 3 during an event went viral, sparking excitement among fans. According to reports, the third installment, titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage, is expected to go on floors soon.

Adding to the buzz, a picture of Allu Arjun meeting Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently surfaced online, further fueling speculation about upcoming collaborations. Following the triumph of Pushpa 2, the actor is now preparing for a new venture with director Atlee, best known for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. This yet-to-be-titled project, tentatively referred to as AA22XA6, was announced last month and has already generated significant attention.

As per a report by India Today, Allu Arjun is undergoing a complete physical and mental transformation for his role in the Atlee film. Sources revealed that the director has envisioned a distinctive character for him, requiring intense preparation. A person close to the production stated that the actor is deeply committed to his craft, and look tests have already commenced. Transformation expert Lloyd and his team are reportedly devising a program focused not just on muscle gain, but also on improving agility, endurance, and a rugged aesthetic aligned with the character's demands.

Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The film was a phenomenal hit, amassing a worldwide gross of ₹1,742 crore. With Pushpa 3 and the Atlee collaboration in the pipeline, fans are eagerly awaiting to see what the stylish star brings next.