Image Credit : Social Media

Here, we share the combined net worth of Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma. You'll notice the stark difference in their income and wealth.

Anushka Sharma made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with the movie "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi" opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She has also appeared in films such as Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Sultan, Badmaash Company, Patiala House, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sui Dhaaga: Made in India, Dil Dhadakne Do, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, PK, Bombay Velvet, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Anushka Sharma, who has completed 17 years in Bollywood, is now a billionaire. Several media reports, including Dainik Bhaskar, have estimated her net worth at around 250 to 260 crores.