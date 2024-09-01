Virat-Anushka to Ranveer-Deepika: Why are celebs choosing to give birth abroad

Celebrities such as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma gave birth to their son Akaay in London and now it is reported that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will too give birth in London.

Giving birth abroad offers access to high-quality medical care, specialized services, and potentially advantageous citizenship for the child. Some countries offer birthright citizenship, while others provide residency or citizenship opportunities. Many expectant mothers travel abroad for a safe, private, personalized birthing experience.

Access to Better Healthcare Facilities

Indians may choose to give birth abroad to access advanced medical facilities, specialized care, and higher healthcare standards. This is particularly important for high-risk pregnancies or women with pre-existing medical conditions. Foreign hospitals offer state-of-the-art equipment, expert doctors, and personalized attention, ensuring a safe and healthy delivery.

Citizenship and Residency Benefits

Giving birth abroad can grant the child citizenship or residency rights in the host country, offering future educational, career, and travel opportunities. This is a key consideration for Indians seeking a secure future for their children. Countries like the US, Canada, and the UK offer attractive citizenship benefits, making them popular destinations for Indian parents-to-be.

Personal Preferences and Autonomy

Some Indian women may choose to give birth abroad for personal reasons, such as a desire for a more private and personalized birthing experience. They may prefer a specific type of delivery, pain management, or postpartum care that is not readily available in India. This allows them to take control of their birthing experience and make informed choices.

Education and Career Opportunities

Indians may plan to give birth abroad to provide their child with access to better educational and career opportunities in the future. Many countries offer world-class education, research opportunities, and career prospects, making them desirable destinations for Indian parents seeking a bright future for their children.

Family Ties and Support

Indians living abroad may prefer to give birth in their country of residence to be close to family and friends, ensuring emotional support during the postpartum period. This is especially important for new mothers who require help with childcare, household chores, and emotional support during the challenging initial months.

