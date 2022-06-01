Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vikram Box Office Prediction: Kamal Haasan’s film projected to cross Rs 150 crore over weekend?

    First Published Jun 1, 2022, 3:24 PM IST

    Friday will witness one of the biggest battles at the box office as three films – Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj and Adivi Sesh’s Major will release on the same day. Ahead of its release, here is what the predictions are for Vikram.

    Image: PR Agency

    The year 2022 is turning out to be a positive year for the film industry, especially after the major hit it took because of the pandemic. After big hit releases such as RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, KGF: Chapter 2 and recently released Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, three more films are up for a release this week which is expected to perform well at the box office. These include Kamal Haasan’s much-awaited film ‘Vikram’, Akshay Kumar’s periodical drama ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ and Adivi Sesh’s ‘Major’ which is based on the life of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

    Image: PR Agency

    With the release of Vikram, Samrat Prithviraj and Major, the box office is sure to witness a battle of sorts as all the three films are highly anticipated movies, catering to a larger audience. Amidst this, the early predictions of Vikram are out, suggesting that the movie will certainly give a tough fight to Samrat Prithviraj and Major in terms of box office collections.

    Image: PR Agency

    The buzz around Vikram: It is after a long gap of four years that Kamal Haasan is returning to the screens with Vikram. Other than this, the film has a great line-up of actors which has added to the curiosity among people to watch the film in the theatres. The strong star cast is also a topic of discussion. At the same time, the film’s trailer that was released recently has left the audience wanting to see it on the big screens.

    Image: PR Agency

    Vikram’s expected worldwide collection: Talking about the opening day collection of Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram, the film is expected to do a business of Rs 40 crore to Rs 45 crore in India and another some Rs 20 crore on the worldwide collection. Keeping these collections in mind, this film can earn around Rs 60 crore to Rs 65 crore on its opening day.

    Image: PR Agency

    Expected weekend collection: As per reports that have predicted early weekend collections for Vikram, this Kamal Haasan-starrer is expected to mint anything around Rs 130 to Rs 140 crore over the weekend. However, there is also a possibility that the film may cross the Rs 150 crore mark on its first weekend itself if the reviews come out highly positive.

    Image: PR Agency

    Vikram’s Hindi belt collection: 'Vikram’ starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil is a pan-India film. The movie will clash at the box office with big-budget films such as Akshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithviraj' and Adivi Sesh's 'Major'. Due to this clash of the titans, it is being speculated that the film will be able to take a decent opening in the Hindi belt as well. Reports have claimed that since Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil are popular in North Indian regions due to OTT, and Kamal Haasan also holds an important position in Bollywood, this film definitely has an edge.

    ALSO READ: Vikram movie review out: Kamal Haasan is back with a bang; film is a blockbuster

    Image: PR Agency

    It is also expected that if the action sequences are a major hit among the audience, then the film will certainly come out as a major competitor to ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ and ‘Major’. However, these are mere predictions, and the actual data and statistics could be known only after the films are released on Friday, June 3.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why is SS Rajamouli upset with Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji? Read this RBA

    Why is SS Rajamouli upset with Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji? Read this

    Here is a list of songs KK performed live in Kolkata hours before his death drb

    Here's a list of songs KK performed live in Kolkata, hours before his death

    Watch KK performing Yaaron hours before his death in Kolkata will tear you up snt

    Watch: KK performing 'Yaaron', hours before his death in Kolkata, will tear you up

    KK death: BJP alleges lapses on Bengal govt's part TMC says don't politicise demise snt

    KK's death: BJP alleges lapses on Bengal govt's part; TMC says don't politicise demise

    Vijay Babu rape case Malayalam actor arrives in Kochi says have full faith in Court drb

    Vijay Babu rape case: Malayalam actor arrives in Kochi; says ‘have full faith in Court’

    Recent Stories

    JEE Main 2022 admit cards to release soon Know how to download exam pattern other details gcw

    JEE Main 2022 admit cards to release soon; Know how to download, exam pattern, other details

    Singer KK, Jyothy Krishna's love story: Dating since class 6 to take up a sales job and more RBA

    Singer KK, Jyothy Krishna's love story: Dating since class 6 to take up a sales job and more

    RBSE 2022: Rajasthan Board announces class 12th results, 96.53% passed in Science, 97.53% in Commerce - adt

    RBSE 2022: Rajasthan Board announces class 12th results, 97.53% passed in Commerce, 96.53% in Science

    NBA national basketball association: Kenny Atkinson gaining momentum to become Charlotte Hornets head coach-krn

    NBA: Kenny Atkinson 'gaining momentum' to become Charlotte Hornets head coach

    football Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022 Lionel Messi best in history after Diego Maradona says Lorenzo Insigne snt

    Lionel Messi best in history after Diego Maradona, says Italy's Lorenzo Insigne

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon