Vikram Box Office Prediction: Kamal Haasan’s film projected to cross Rs 150 crore over weekend?

Friday will witness one of the biggest battles at the box office as three films – Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj and Adivi Sesh’s Major will release on the same day. Ahead of its release, here is what the predictions are for Vikram.

The year 2022 is turning out to be a positive year for the film industry, especially after the major hit it took because of the pandemic. After big hit releases such as RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, KGF: Chapter 2 and recently released Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, three more films are up for a release this week which is expected to perform well at the box office. These include Kamal Haasan’s much-awaited film ‘Vikram’, Akshay Kumar’s periodical drama ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ and Adivi Sesh’s ‘Major’ which is based on the life of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

With the release of Vikram, Samrat Prithviraj and Major, the box office is sure to witness a battle of sorts as all the three films are highly anticipated movies, catering to a larger audience. Amidst this, the early predictions of Vikram are out, suggesting that the movie will certainly give a tough fight to Samrat Prithviraj and Major in terms of box office collections.

The buzz around Vikram: It is after a long gap of four years that Kamal Haasan is returning to the screens with Vikram. Other than this, the film has a great line-up of actors which has added to the curiosity among people to watch the film in the theatres. The strong star cast is also a topic of discussion. At the same time, the film’s trailer that was released recently has left the audience wanting to see it on the big screens.

Vikram’s expected worldwide collection: Talking about the opening day collection of Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram, the film is expected to do a business of Rs 40 crore to Rs 45 crore in India and another some Rs 20 crore on the worldwide collection. Keeping these collections in mind, this film can earn around Rs 60 crore to Rs 65 crore on its opening day.

Expected weekend collection: As per reports that have predicted early weekend collections for Vikram, this Kamal Haasan-starrer is expected to mint anything around Rs 130 to Rs 140 crore over the weekend. However, there is also a possibility that the film may cross the Rs 150 crore mark on its first weekend itself if the reviews come out highly positive.

Vikram’s Hindi belt collection: 'Vikram’ starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil is a pan-India film. The movie will clash at the box office with big-budget films such as Akshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithviraj' and Adivi Sesh's 'Major'. Due to this clash of the titans, it is being speculated that the film will be able to take a decent opening in the Hindi belt as well. Reports have claimed that since Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil are popular in North Indian regions due to OTT, and Kamal Haasan also holds an important position in Bollywood, this film definitely has an edge. ALSO READ: Vikram movie review out: Kamal Haasan is back with a bang; film is a blockbuster

