Shocking Exit! Vijay Sethupathi to Quit Bigg Boss 9? Here's What We Know
Reports suggest that Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi, who is hosting the 9th season of Bigg Boss, has decided to leave the show.
Image Credit : Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Army Facebook
Bigg Boss Tamil Host Vijay Sethupathi
Bigg Boss is a mix of drama, fights, and friendship. Contestants face challenges for 100 days with no outside contact. The winner gets a prize of 50 lakhs. Season 9 is now on.
Image Credit : Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Army Facebook
Bigg Boss Host Vijay Sethupathi
Kamal Haasan hosted the first 7 seasons. Due to his busy schedule, Vijay Sethupathi took over. His unique hosting style in season 8 was a hit, leading him to host season 9.
Image Credit : Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Army Facebook
Vijay Sethupathi being criticized
Unlike Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi reveals outside info to contestants, affecting the game. He told two contestants their comedy was viral, which led to fights instead of more humor.
Image Credit : X
Vijay Sethupathi quitting?
Critics say Vijay Sethupathi struggles with tough situations and doesn't condemn bad language. Fans want Kamal Haasan back. Rumors suggest VJS might quit due to the backlash.
