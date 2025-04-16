Vijay Sethupathi, Radhika Apte to share screen in Puri Jagannadh’s film? Read on
Actor Vijay Sethupathi is set to star in a new film directed by Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannath. Bollywood actress Radhika Apte will be playing the female lead opposite Vijay Sethupathi.
Puri Jagannadh, a renowned commercial director in Telugu cinema, made his debut with the film 'Badri' in 2000.
Puri Jagannadh's recent films include 'Liger' and 'Double iSmart'.
Puri Jagannadh is set to direct and produce a pan-Indian film starring Vijay Sethupathi.
Radhika Apte, known for her role in 'Kabali', will play a significant role alongside Vijay Sethupathi.
The film, reportedly an emotional story, is scheduled to begin shooting in June.
