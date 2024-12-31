Vijay Sethupathi Net Worth: Know his salary, Bigg Boss fee, car collection, assets and more

Let's explore the astonishing net worth, salary details, and impressive car collection of actor and Bigg Boss host, Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi.

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi started with small roles in films like Pudhupettai and M Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi. His breakthrough came with Thenmerku Paruvakatru, directed by Seenu Ramasamy, which also won a National Award.

Vijay Sethupathi

Following Thenmerku Paruvakatru, Vijay Sethupathi delivered hits like Pizza, Soodu Kavvum, and Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom. He also took on villain and character roles, expanding his reach to Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam cinema.

Bigg Boss Host Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi starred as the villain in the Bollywood film Jawan, opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which grossed over ₹1000 crore. He recently took on the role of host for Bigg Boss Season 8, following Kamal Haasan's seven-season run.

Vijay Sethupathi's Bigg Boss Salary

Vijay Sethupathi reportedly received ₹60 crore for hosting Bigg Boss, double his usual ₹30 crore fee for acting in films.

Vijay Sethupathi's Net Worth

Having acted in 50 films over 14 years, Vijay Sethupathi's net worth is estimated at ₹140 crore. He owns a ₹50 crore bungalow in Chennai.

Vijay Sethupathi's Car Collection

Vijay Sethupathi invests heavily in real estate and owns over 100 acres in areas like Kilpauk and Ennore, Chennai. A car enthusiast, he owns a Mini Cooper, BMW 7 Series, Innova, and a Benz.

Latest Videos