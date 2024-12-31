Vijay Sethupathi Net Worth: Know his salary, Bigg Boss fee, car collection, assets and more

Let's explore the astonishing net worth, salary details, and impressive car collection of actor and Bigg Boss host, Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 10:54 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi started with small roles in films like Pudhupettai and M Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi. His breakthrough came with Thenmerku Paruvakatru, directed by Seenu Ramasamy, which also won a National Award.

article_image2

Vijay Sethupathi

Following Thenmerku Paruvakatru, Vijay Sethupathi delivered hits like Pizza, Soodu Kavvum, and Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom. He also took on villain and character roles, expanding his reach to Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam cinema.

article_image3

Bigg Boss Host Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi starred as the villain in the Bollywood film Jawan, opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which grossed over ₹1000 crore. He recently took on the role of host for Bigg Boss Season 8, following Kamal Haasan's seven-season run.

article_image4

Vijay Sethupathi's Bigg Boss Salary

Vijay Sethupathi reportedly received ₹60 crore for hosting Bigg Boss, double his usual ₹30 crore fee for acting in films.

article_image5

Vijay Sethupathi's Net Worth

Having acted in 50 films over 14 years, Vijay Sethupathi's net worth is estimated at ₹140 crore. He owns a ₹50 crore bungalow in Chennai.

article_image6

Vijay Sethupathi's Car Collection

Vijay Sethupathi invests heavily in real estate and owns over 100 acres in areas like Kilpauk and Ennore, Chennai. A car enthusiast, he owns a Mini Cooper, BMW 7 Series, Innova, and a Benz.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pawan Kalyan defends Allu Arjun, stresses equal treatment under law; Read on ATG

Pawan Kalyan defends Allu Arjun, stresses equal treatment under law; Read on

Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna wish fans 'Thama-Kedar' holidays from Thama set [WATCH] NTI

Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna wish fans 'Thama-Kedar' holidays from Thama set [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh defends her friendship with Shalin Bhanot amid controversy; Read on NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh defends her friendship with Shalin Bhanot amid controversy; Read on

Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck celebrate Christmas together for the sake of their kids; Read on ATG

Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck celebrate Christmas together for the sake of their kids; Read on

Squid Game 2 actor Park Sung Hoon gets trolled for posting porn video on his Instagram; later deleted and apology RBA

Squid Game 2 actor Park Sung Hoon TROLLED for posting po*n video on his Instagram; later deleted and apology

Recent Stories

Sikandar to Ramayana: 7 Big-Budget Bollywood films releasing in 2025 NTI

Sikandar to Ramayana: 7 Big-Budget Bollywood films releasing in 2025

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 448 December 31 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 448 December 31 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Meerut man with troubled past goes on slapping pedestrians for 'dopamine rush' dmn

BIZARRE! Meerut man with troubled past goes on slapping pedestrians for 'dopamine rush' (WATCH)

Important Alert: These bank accounts will be closed from January 1; check NOW to vvoid losing your savings AJR

Important Alert: These bank accounts will be closed from January 1; check NOW to vvoid losing your savings

Pawan Kalyan defends Allu Arjun, stresses equal treatment under law; Read on ATG

Pawan Kalyan defends Allu Arjun, stresses equal treatment under law; Read on

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon