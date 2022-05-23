Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu injured while Kushi’s filming in Kashmir

    First Published May 23, 2022, 5:53 PM IST

    As per reports, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have sustained injuries while physiotherapists were called in for the actors.

    Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

    Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda who have been filming for their upcoming movie ‘Kushi’ in Kashmir, have been injured during the film’s shoot. As per reports, the actors were filming a stunt sequence that left Samantha and Vijay injured. A member from the team has also reportedly confirmed. According to reports, Samantha and Vijay were shooting for a difficult stunt sequence in the Pahalgam area of Kashmir and sustained injuries.

    Image: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

    Quoting a source from Vijay Deverakonda’s team, a Hindustan Times report read: “The scene was very tough. Both the actors had to run a vehicle over the rope tied on both sides of the Lidder river, but unfortunately, the vehicle fell down into the deep water and both injured their backs.” Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were given immediately given first aid after the incident took place.

    ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kushi’ poster out; film to release on this date

    Image: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

    Despite receiving several injuries, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu resumed the shooting for Kushi on Sunday near Dal Lake.  However, both the actors complained of backache during the filming, after which they were immediately taken to a hotel near Dal Lake where physiotherapists were called in for their treatment.

    ALSO READ: Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu remove Naga Chaitanya’s 'Chay' tattoo?

    Image: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

    The source further went on to add that Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu had been shooting under tight security and that no one was allowed to come close to the actors. Meanwhile, the crew of Kushi, including the actors have reportedly completed their schedule in Kashmir and headed back on Monday afternoon.

    Image: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

    Kushi is expected to hit the theatres on December 23. The film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Kushi marks the second collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu after their first film ‘Mahanati’ that had released in the year 2018.

    Image: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

    Recently, the makers of Kushi unveiled the poster of the film on social media. The actors, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, had also shared a BTS video from the sets of Kushi, including the prank that Vijay and the entire crew had played on Samantha on her birthday.

