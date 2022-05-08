Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu remove Naga Chaitanya’s 'Chay' tattoo?

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu got herself inked thrice. And all three tattoos are linked with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. But did she permanently get rid of the ‘Chay’ tattoo?

    Mumbai, First Published May 8, 2022, 8:02 PM IST

    One of India’s hottest actresses and Southern beauty, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is a star who is highly active on social media. Samantha often shares her pictures and fitness videos on her Instagram handle. It is some of these posts that have given rise to speculations regarding whether she has got a tattoo, that featured the name of her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, removed or not.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu has three tattoos that are fairly visible. And all the three tattoos apparently have one thing in common – her ex-hubby Naga Chaitanya. One of the three tattoos that Samantha has, is on the back of her neck. It has the initials ‘YMC’ which basically means ‘ Ye Maya Chesave’. It is Samantha’s debut film in which she was paired opposite Naga Chaitanya.

    The second tattoo is on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s wrist. How is that connected to Naga Chaitanya? The Viking symbol that Samantha got inked on her wrist, is a tattoo that even Naga Chaitanya has.

    However, it is probably the third tattoo that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has got removed. Samantha got Naga Chaitanya’s nickname ‘Chay’ inked on her ribs and is rarely seen. But, the latest pictures of the actress from a photoshoot show that she probably has got ‘Chay’ removed. While the ‘Chay’ tattoo is not visible in Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest photographs, the actress has not commented on whether she got it removed or not.

    Meanwhile, recently during one of the ‘Ask Me Anything' sessions that Samantha Ruth Prabhu held on her social media for her fans, she got asked about a tattoo idea she would want to get inked the next time. Responding to the fan, Samantha said that if she could give some advice to her younger self, it would be to not get inked. The reason behind Samantha’s ‘advise’ is not known but her comment has added more fire to speculations regarding the removal of the ‘Chay’ tattoo.

    Last Updated May 8, 2022, 8:02 PM IST
