Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kushi’ poster out; film to release on this date

    The first look of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's film ‘Kushi’ was released on Monday. Along with the poster, the film’s release date was also announced by the makers.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu Vijay Deverakonda Kushi poster out film to release on this date drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 16, 2022, 11:44 AM IST

    Good news for all the Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda fans. The first look of their upcoming film ‘Kushi’ has been released by the makers on Monday. Along with the film’s poster, the makers of ‘Kushi’ have also announced the date on which the film will hit the theatres in India – December 23.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared her upcoming next’s poster on her Instagram handle. While sharing the first look of her and Vijay Deverakonda’s film, she wrote, "This Christmas- NewYears. An Explosion of Joy, laughter, happiness & Love. A Grand Family experience! #KUSHI Telugu Tamil Kannada Malayalam Dec 23 Worldwide Release! @TheDeverakonda @ShivaNirvana @MythriOfficial (sic)."

    ALSO READ: Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu remove Naga Chaitanya’s 'Chay' tattoo?

    Take a look her Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s post here: 

    ALSO READ: 9 guests who could feature on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan season 7

    In the first poster of ‘Kushi’ Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are seen sharing a passionate moment as the poster drops the hues of pretty pinks and blues, with the snow-capped mountains in the backdrop. The lead pair of the film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, had recently left for Kashmir, where the film is being shot.

    Recently, on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s birthday, a video was shared by Vijay Deverakonda and the makers of Kushi to wish Samantha on her special day. The video showed Vijay pulling a prank on Samantha as the entire team convinced her of a scene that was to be shot at midnight. While Samantha Ruth Prabhu was delivering her best for the scene, Vijay Deverakonda successfully pulled the prank on her, as the entire cast and crew wished her a happy birthday.

    ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets pranked by Vijay Deverakonda; watch the hilarious video

    Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role, Kushi is a romantic comedy. The film is helmed by Shiva Nirvana. It will also star actors Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Ali, Rohini, Murali Sharma Lakshmi, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna and Srikanth Iyengar in pivotal roles.

    Last Updated May 16, 2022, 11:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rashmika Mandanna looks beautiful in silk saree draped in Coorgi style; see pictures RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna looks beautiful in silk saree draped in Coorgi style; see pictures

    Hollywood Machine Gun Kelly reveals his Out of the Box wedding plans with Megan Fox drb

    Machine Gun Kelly reveals his ‘Out-of-the-Box’ wedding plans with Megan Fox

    When will Yash start shooting 'KGF Chapter 3'? Here's what the producer has to say RBA

    When will Yash start shooting 'KGF Chapter 3'? Here's what the producer has to say

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone to Nayanthara, Indian actresses to walk the red carpet RBA

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone to Nayanthara, Indian actresses to walk the red carpet

    The Archies Aryan Khan shares first Instagram post since the Mumbai drug case drb

    The Archies: Aryan Khan shares first Instagram post since the Mumbai drug case

    Recent Stories

    iPhone 14 Max expected price in India revealed know about display battery and other details gcw

    iPhone 14 Max expected price in India revealed; know about display, battery and other details

    Gyanvapi mosque survey ends Baba mil gaye claims Hindu side

    'Baba mil gaye', claims Hindu side as Gyanvapi mosque survey ends

    Why don't BJP and RSS merge: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on communal clashes - adt

    Why don't BJP and RSS merge: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on communal clashes

    iPhone 13 can be hacked Beware of these 3 ways your iPhone can be compromised gcw

    iPhone 13 can be hacked! Beware of these 3 ways your iPhone can be compromised

    Rashmika Mandanna looks beautiful in silk saree draped in Coorgi style; see pictures RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna looks beautiful in silk saree draped in Coorgi style; see pictures

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR, Lucknow Super Giants-Rajasthan Royals: Marcus Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force - KL Rahul-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: "Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force" - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Thomas Cup 2022: You made 135 crore Indians proud, PM Narendra Modi tells victorious Team India-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "You made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi tells victorious Team India

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon