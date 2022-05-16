Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kushi’ poster out; film to release on this date

The first look of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's film ‘Kushi’ was released on Monday. Along with the poster, the film’s release date was also announced by the makers.

Good news for all the Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda fans. The first look of their upcoming film ‘Kushi’ has been released by the makers on Monday. Along with the film’s poster, the makers of ‘Kushi’ have also announced the date on which the film will hit the theatres in India – December 23.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared her upcoming next’s poster on her Instagram handle. While sharing the first look of her and Vijay Deverakonda’s film, she wrote, "This Christmas- NewYears. An Explosion of Joy, laughter, happiness & Love. A Grand Family experience! #KUSHI Telugu Tamil Kannada Malayalam Dec 23 Worldwide Release! @TheDeverakonda @ShivaNirvana @MythriOfficial (sic)."

Take a look her Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s post here:

In the first poster of ‘Kushi’ Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are seen sharing a passionate moment as the poster drops the hues of pretty pinks and blues, with the snow-capped mountains in the backdrop. The lead pair of the film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, had recently left for Kashmir, where the film is being shot.

Recently, on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s birthday, a video was shared by Vijay Deverakonda and the makers of Kushi to wish Samantha on her special day. The video showed Vijay pulling a prank on Samantha as the entire team convinced her of a scene that was to be shot at midnight. While Samantha Ruth Prabhu was delivering her best for the scene, Vijay Deverakonda successfully pulled the prank on her, as the entire cast and crew wished her a happy birthday.

Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role, Kushi is a romantic comedy. The film is helmed by Shiva Nirvana. It will also star actors Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Ali, Rohini, Murali Sharma Lakshmi, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna and Srikanth Iyengar in pivotal roles.