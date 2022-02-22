  • Facebook
    Vijay Deverakonda reacts to wedding speculations with Rashmika Mandanna

    First Published Feb 22, 2022, 8:32 AM IST
    Vijay Deverakonda has finally reacted to speculations about his marriage with Pushpa actor Rashmika Mandanna. The actor has called the rumours ' non-sense'. 

    Rumours about actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been going out strong lately. Amidst those rumours, speculations regarding their wedding had also started doing rounds on Monday.

    There were media reports that claimed that the rumoured couple, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, will most likely be tying the knot by the end of this year. While the fans of the two actors had been jumping in joy with the rumours that made the headlines on Monday, Vijay put out a tweet reacting to the news.

    Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, actor Vijay Deverakonda rubbished the wedding rumours. He put out a tweet, calling the speculations nothing but ‘rubbish’. “As usual nonsense.. Don’t we just ❤️ da news!” he tweeted from his handle.

    ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda to tie the knot this year?

    The two Telugu stars, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starred together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. They will also be marking their Hindi debut this year. Vijay has been busy with the shooting of Liger, also starring actor Ananya Panday, which is taking place in Mumbai while Rashmika has recently brought a new apartment in the Maximus city, and will be making her debut opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu.

    Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are often spotted together in Mumbai which has triggered rumours about them dating. In fact, the two had also reportedly celebrated the new year in Goa. Not just that, Rashmika is also reported to have a good relationship with Vijay’s mother Madhavi.

    ALSO READ: David Warner’s girls perform Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna’s song 'Saami Saami'; Allu Arjun reacts (watch)

    Rashmika Mandanna, who has been enjoying the success of Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise opposite actor Allu Arjun, had recently spoken about her love life and marriage. The 23-year-old had reportedly said in an interview that she was too young to get married so soon.

