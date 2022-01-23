David Warner’s girls perform Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde’s Pushpa song 'Saami Saami'; Allu Arjun reacts (watch)

After cricketer David Warner, his daughters have now jumped the bandwagon with the Pushpa fever; dance on ‘Saami Saami’ song featuring Pooja Hegde.

Image: David Warner/Instagram

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has been breaking records. The film has received a thunderous response at the theatres as well as on the OTT platforms. As much as the film has enthralled the audience, its music is also a hit among the people. Whether it is Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s dance number ‘Oo Antavama’, Allu Arjun’s ‘Srivalli’ or Pooja Hegde’s ‘Saame Saame’, the songs are quite a hit with the listeners.

Recently, Australian cricketer David Warner had recreated Allu Arjun’s dancing moves in Pushpa’s ‘Srivalli’ song through an Instagram reel. Warner’s reel on ‘Srivalli’ was a masterpiece as he aced the hook step of the song.

Now, his daughters have joined the bandwagon. His two babies have also created a reel on another Pushpa song. His three daughters performed the song in front of their parents, dressed in their cute swimsuits.

ALSO READ: WATCH: David Warner performs hook step to 'Srivalli' song from 'Pushpa', netizens go bonkers

Watch the Warner girls performing Pooja Hegde’s hook step; we bet it will melt your heart:

The video has garnered lots and love from social media users. But one person who reacted to this was Allu Arjun himself. He commented on the video saying, “Too cute”. And that is not it, David Warner responded to his comment saying that his girls “love the song so much”.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani to Pooja Hegde, don’t miss out on bikini pictures of these 6 actresses

Earlier too when David Warne posted his ‘Srivalli’ video, Allu Arjun had commented on it with emoticons and fire symbols. Warner had replied to the actor asking him to show him the moves the next time he is in India. Warner also said that the next song he will try will be ‘Saame Saame’ for which he will have to involve his wife, Candice Warner. And while Warner may not have tried the song himself, his baby daughters nailed the song like no other. We can’t wait to see Warner and Candice perform Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dance number from the film.