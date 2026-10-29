Ranabaali continues its theatrical run with Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Check the film’s Day 13 box office collection, weekday performance and overall India earnings.

Ranabaali continues its theatrical run with a steady contribution to its overall box office total. Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, the period action drama has completed 13 days in theatres. According to Sacnilk's latest available report, the film's India net collection stood at Rs 55.35 crore before its Day 13 figures were confirmed. Another tracking platform, BoxOfficeIndia24, reported estimated Day 13 earnings of around Rs 86 lakh net, taking its cumulative India net collection to approximately Rs 52.75 crore. The figures differ across trade trackers and remain subject to revision.

Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 13

Ranabaali was released in theatres on October 16, 2026. The film opened with an estimated Rs 9.25 crore net collection in India, according to Sacnilk. It maintained a strong performance during its first week, collecting approximately Rs 45.20 crore net.

However, the film witnessed a slowdown during its second week. On Day 11, Monday, October 26, it earned an estimated Rs 1.25 crore net, followed by around Rs 1.10 crore on Day 12, Tuesday, October 27.

On Day 13, Wednesday, October 28, BoxOfficeIndia24 reported an estimated India net collection of Rs 86 lakh, while its tracked India gross stood at approximately Rs 1.02 crore. These figures suggest that weekday earnings have declined compared with the film's opening-week performance.

Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Here is the reported India net collection breakdown according to Sacnilk's available estimates:

- Day 1: Rs 9.25 crore -

Day 2: Rs 7.30 crore -

Day 3: Rs 7.50 crore -

Day 4: Rs 5.40 crore -

Day 5: Rs 7.10 crore -

Day 6: Rs 5.50 crore -

Day 7: Rs 3.15 crore -

Day 8: Rs 2.10 crore -

Day 9: Rs 2.80 crore -

Day 10: Rs 2.90 crore -

Day 11: Rs 1.25 crore -

Day 12: Rs 1.10 crore

Day 13 figures are still being updated by different tracking platforms.

About Ranabaali

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali features Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, alongside Arnold Vosloo and other cast members. The film blends action, drama and period elements and has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.