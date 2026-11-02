Director Vikas Bahl has wrapped the UK shooting schedule for the musical drama Bolo Bolo Bolo, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film explores the 1990s British Punjabi music scene and is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2027.

Vikas Bahl Wraps Up UK Schedule for Bolo Bolo Bolo

Filmmaker Vikas Bahl has wrapped up the United Kingdom shooting schedule of his upcoming musical drama 'Bolo Bolo Bolo', featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Jimmy Shergill, Mona Singh and Alizeh in lead roles. Set against the backdrop of the British Punjabi music movement of the early 1990s, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas in 2027, as per Variety. The coming-of-age drama explores a defining period in Britain's music culture, when young musicians began blending traditional Punjabi beats with contemporary, bass-heavy sounds to create a distinct musical identity. Set in the early 1990s, the film traces how this emerging music movement took shape in garages, makeshift recording spaces, unlicensed radio broadcasts and performances outside the mainstream music circuit. https://www.instagram.com/p/DfOlTDcNe2X/?hl=en

Themes and Production Insights

Alongside its musical backdrop, 'Bolo Bolo Bolo' explores themes of family relationships, friendship, identity and the search for belonging against the backdrop of Britain's changing cultural landscape. Shibasish Sarkar, founder of Katha Studios, which is producing the film alongside Good Co, Fusion Flicks and Monk Films, said the project captures an important cultural movement. "'Bolo Bolo Bolo' captures a unique cultural movement that brought together music, identity and a generation finding its voice. The film explores a fascinating chapter in the evolution of Punjabi music in Britain, and we are excited to bring this story to audiences. With Vikas Bahl at the helm and a talented ensemble cast, we look forward to the film's release in 2027," Sarkar said, according to Variety.

Musical Inspiration and Direction

The film's soundtrack draws inspiration from the diverse sounds that shaped the British Punjabi music scene during the decade, reflecting the energy and experimentation of that era. Speaking about the project, director Vikas Bahl said the film explores a time when a generation was creating its own cultural identity through music and self-expression. "The Punjabi music scene in 1990s Britain was full of energy, rebellion and an incredible spirit of self-expression. It has been a wonderful experience bringing this world to life, and I look forward to audiences experiencing the film in 2027," Bahl said.

With its focus on the intersection of music, identity and cultural belonging, 'Bolo Bolo Bolo' aims to revisit an influential chapter in the evolution of Punjabi music beyond India. The film is produced by Katha Studios in association with Good Co, Fusion Flicks and Monk Films and is set to arrive in theatres in 2027. (ANI)