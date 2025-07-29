Image Credit : youtube print shot/Sithara Entertainments

Vijay Deverakonda hasn’t had a big hit since Geetha Govindam. Taxiwaala and Kushi performed decently but didn’t elevate his career to the next level. Now, he’s making a comeback with Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Bhagyashree Borse plays the leading lady, while Satyadev and Venkatesh have important roles. Produced by Nagavamsi, the film is set to release on July 31.