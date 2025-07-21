ED has summoned Telugu actors Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda and Manchu Lakshmi in illegal betting case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned top actors Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda and Manchu Lakshmi for questioning in a case linked to illegal online betting apps.

Officials said the actors are being called as part of the ongoing investigation into the promotion and potential financial links with such platforms.

Rana is set to appear on July 23, followed by Prakash Raj on July 30, Deverakonda on August 6 and Manchu Lakshmi on August 13.

Telangana police on March 20 filed an FIR against 25 celebrities and influencers, including Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Devarakonda and Manchu Lakshmi, for allegedly promoting illegal betting apps. The FIR was registered at the Miyapur police station in Hyderabad, based on a petition filed by Phanindra Sarma, a 32-year-old businessman.

ED files money laundering case over illegal betting app promotions

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against several celebrities and social media influencers. The case is linked to the promotion of illegal online betting apps, which are banned in India.

Celebrities under scanner for endorsing betting apps

The ED is investigating the role of well-known film personalities and influencers who allegedly promoted these betting platforms through social media. According to officials, such endorsements helped drive public participation in illegal betting activities.

Financial losses and public complaints trigger probe

The case is based on a complaint that highlights how betting apps deal with large volumes of money, leading to heavy losses for many users, especially those from middle and lower-income backgrounds. The platforms reportedly caused major financial and emotional distress for several families.

Paid promotions raise legal concerns

The FIR alleges that celebrities received payments from the betting app companies in exchange for promoting them online. These promotions reportedly convinced vulnerable individuals to spend money on risky and unlawful online betting, often resulting in severe financial trouble.

