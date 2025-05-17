- Home
Vijay Deverakonda finally addressed ongoing dating rumours with Rashmika Mandanna in a recent interview, sparking viral buzz as fans react to his subtle yet telling response.
During a Filmfare interview, Vijay Deverakonda was asked about his frequent linkup rumours with Rashmika Mandanna. While he didn’t confirm the relationship, his playful and thoughtful response has reignited speculation and sparked fresh interest among fans and media alike.
Vijay Deverakonda praised Rashmika Mandanna’s acting talent and stunning beauty, highlighting the strong on-screen chemistry they share. He acknowledged their natural connection, which has fueled rumours, while maintaining a respectful silence about their off-screen relationship status.
Vijay Deverakonda spoke candidly about Rashmika Mandanna’s strengths and weaknesses, praising her unwavering dedication, work ethic, and passion for acting. He admired her ability to stay grounded despite fame, calling her a committed professional who constantly strives to improve.
When asked about marriage, Vijay Deverakonda offered a subtle hint about his future plans, saying, “One day, I definitely will.” His thoughtful yet reserved response sparked excitement among fans, further fueling speculation about his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna.
Rashmika Mandanna’s affectionate birthday wish for Vijay Deverakonda, where she fondly called him “Vijju,” offered fans a glimpse into their close bond. The sweet gesture further fueled relationship rumours and showcased the warmth they share off-screen as well.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, known for their chemistry in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, may reunite for VD14. Though unconfirmed, the speculation has excited fans eager to see the beloved duo share screen space again.